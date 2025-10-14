China has once again expressed its confidence in Pakistan, saying that the friendly country has assured that relations with the United States will not harm our interests.

According to the World News Agency, these views were expressed by the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to a question asked at a routine press briefing.

According to the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan has assured that relations with the United States or possible mineral cooperation will not affect China’s interests, strategic trust and bilateral partnership in any way.

He strongly denied the recently circulating media reports that claimed that Pakistan showed the United States such mineral or rare earth samples that may be related to China’s sensitive projects or interests.

The Chinese spokesperson further said that these reports are a failed attempt to weaken Pak-China friendship. Such news is either based on misinformation or has been deliberately spread to create distrust between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed these rumors and said that the minerals that Pakistan showed to the US are not related to any Chinese project.

He added that Pakistan and China are each other’s evergreen strategic partners. Our iron friendship has stood the test of time.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, while stating the government’s policy, clarified that China’s recent rare earth export control measures have nothing to do with Pakistan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson further said that this measure has actually been taken to improve China’s own export control system in accordance with laws and regulations.