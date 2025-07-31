Lahore: French scientists have discovered the 48th blood group, “Gwada negative.”

The miracle of nature is that a woman living in the French region of Guadeloupe is the only person in the world with this blood flowing in her veins.

During an operation in 2011, when the woman’s body did not accept the blood of any other person, not even her siblings, experts were surprised.

Now, fourteen years of research on the woman’s blood has revealed that one of her 20,000 genes, called PIGZ, had a mutation for some reason.

This change also changed the woman’s blood cells. Thus, she currently became the only person in the world with Gwada negative blood.