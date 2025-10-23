After almost two years of unceasing attacks from the rogue Zionist entity, Israel, on the blockaded Gaza Strip, a tenuous ceasefire that began on October 10 has brought about some respite. The initial stage of the deal, which entailed transferring living hostages, has been finalized. Yet Israel has been taking advantage of technicalities to increase the suffering of the people in Gaza. It was recently stated that the essential Rafah crossing would stay shut, with its reopening contingent on Hamas delivering the bodies of deceased captives.

The Gaza authorities are experiencing delays in body retrieval because the enclave lacks equipment, and it may take time to dig through the rubble to recover the bodies. Due to the lack of appropriate machinery, many Palestinians cannot exhume the bodies of their loved ones. Israel’s genocidal campaign has paralyzed life in Gaza, and just as Israel’s own army was responsible for the murder of three hostages who managed to escape, Israel is also responsible for this delay. This is grounded in reality rather than speculation; individuals in Gaza have recorded their experiences, and numerous videos on social media depict people using their bare hands to sift through debris. In such a case, how simple is it to retrieve the necessary bodies? Israel is also searching for justifications to assault Gaza. Since the ceasefire began, at least 26 individuals have lost their lives. After two soldiers were killed in an attack in the southern city of Rafah that it attributed to Hamas, its forces carried out a number of lethal strikes throughout Gaza last week. Subsequently, it was discovered that the event occurred after the soldiers drove over an explosive device that had been laid earlier.

It is frustrating how Israel and its allies perceive Palestinians. The rogue entity fires first and then waits for any clarifications. Its speed in killing people in Gaza is criminal, yet it has never faced accountability. In his social media posts, US President Donald Trump, who is the primary mediator for the ceasefire, continues to threaten Hamas with the potential of a task force made up of armed forces from the Middle East and surrounding regions taking control of the enclave to combat it. Solche Warnungen treten auf, wenn Hamas eine Offensive gegen Personen einleitet, die in Gaza fur Unruhe sorgen. Regarding Pakistan, it has issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli occupying forces’ renewed attacks in Gaza. The genocide in Gaza over the past two years has exposed the world’s double standards and demonstrated how reliance on foreign aid and unbalanced trade agreements undermines national sovereignty, forcing countries to make unpopular choices in order to maintain economic stability.

In fact, everyone has abandoned the people of Gaza, and their suffering has been deliberately reduced. Those who have voiced their opinions have been cautious in their criticism, making sure to express sympathy only for victims endorsed by the West. From a Western perspective, Israel is seen as home to loving families, whereas Gaza is depicted as having ‘people’ running about – ignoring the fact that these individuals also have families praying for their safety. The struggle for dignity and sovereignty is paramount for Palestinians, and their perseverance and resilience demonstrate that no task force or ceasefire violations will deter them from this fight. While the road to a free Palestine may be lengthy and fraught with obstacles, it ultimately brings Palestinians to their freedom. If today doesn’t work, perhaps it will be tomorrow.