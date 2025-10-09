Adil Raja lost his defamation case in the London High Court, while the British High Court ruled in favor of former ISI Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer.

The British court has announced the verdict in the historic case, according to which Adil Raja will have to pay 130 million in damages and court costs.

Adil Raja was fined about 350,000 pounds for losing the case, in addition to an apology, he will also have to give an assurance that he will not do it again.

Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer had approached the London High Court after former major and YouTuber Adil Raja made false allegations.

High Court Judge Richard Spearman KC said that Adil Raja defamed Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer, making false and baseless allegations.

The judge ordered Adil Raja to pay Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer £50,000 (Rs 20 million) in damages.

Adil Raja must pay Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer approximately £300,000 (Rs 110 million) in court costs.

Adil Raja was also ordered to publish a summary of the decision on all his media platforms with a confirmation that Rashid Naseer had won the case and the allegations were false and defamatory.

The judge also ordered Adil Raja not to repeat the false allegations.

Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer filed a lawsuit against Adil Raja, claiming that nine defamatory posts on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube were defamatory.

The judge termed Adil Raja’s allegations as highly defamatory and admitted that his publications had damaged Rashid Naseer’s reputation.

Adil Raja had accused Rashid Naseer of taking control of the Lahore High Court, rigging elections and bribing politicians.

Adil Raja had also accused him of using the police to defeat PTI candidates and horse trading for General Bajwa.

Adil Raja had also claimed that Rashid Naseer became a billionaire due to his role in the change of government.

After hearing the verdict, retired Brigadier Rashid Naseer reacted and said that this verdict is a reminder that be it Pakistan or any other country, justice always prevails over lies. It is not possible to defend those who spread poison and chaos for personal gain in any court. This is not just my victory but the victory of everyone who was maliciously targeted by these false elements.

The defamation case against Adil Raja was heard in the London High Court from June 22 to 27 this year.

The judge also called Adil Raja’s fact-finding report on the murder of Arshad Sharif’s involvement in the ISI a lie.

The judge said that he had also studied the report, which did not find the ISI guilty of the murder.

The judge said that Adil Raja had failed to prove in any way that the sources of his allegations were credible. This case was not against the ISI but against one of its former officers. At no stage in this case could it be proven that the ISI provided funds for this case.

The judge said that the testimony of the three witnesses did not benefit Adil Raja, they did not even come to the side of the main defendant, according to the decision, the testimony of Adil Raja’s witnesses was not even common.

The judge also expressed surprise at how Rashid Naseer leveled serious allegations against Asif Zardari, including conspiracy, without any evidence.

Adil Raja had taken the stand in court that he had made these allegations in the public interest, Adil Raja could not present any evidence in court to prove the veracity of his allegations.

Three witnesses, Shaheen Sehbai, Shahzad Akbar and Syed Akbar Hussain, appeared on behalf of Adil Raja. None of Adil Raja’s three witnesses claimed to have knowledge of Rashid Naseer’s alleged corruption.