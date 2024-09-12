Washington: 71-year-old Alexander Qingma, a former officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime of spying for China in the United States. According to the World News Agency, Alexander Chung Ma was detained in August 2020 on charges of selling classified information to China for 50,000 US dollars. Alexander Chung Ma worked for the CIA from 1982 to 1989 and during that time he spied with another relative who was with the CIA from 1967 to 1983 and has since passed away.

In a statement released by the US Department of Public Affairs, Alexander Chungma was contacted by a Chinese intelligence officer about 10 years after he resigned from the CIA to arrange a meeting with a relative of his official. had said. Alexander Chungma and his related officials met with Chinese intelligence officers and provided sensitive classified information in exchange for money. Alexander Chung-ma and his relative were given access to sensitive information and documents after a thorough investigation and vetting at the CIA, for which they both submitted affidavits. On the basis of the same affidavit, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for this crime, while after the completion of the imprisonment, he will be under police supervision for another 5 years.