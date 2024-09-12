Scientists have finally discovered an invisible and weak energy field around the Earth. Conceived more than 60 years ago, this electric field is known as the M-bipolar field, and its discovery will change the way we think about behavior and evolution. According to Glenn Collinson, an astronomer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, any planet with an atmosphere must have an M-bipolar field. Now that it has been measured, we can begin to understand how it shaped our planet over time. Earth is not just a piece of balloon sitting passively in space. It is surrounded by all kinds of fields. It has a gravitational field. We don’t know much about gravity, especially given how limited it is, but without gravity we wouldn’t have a planet. Gravity also helps keep the atmosphere soft as opposed to the surface. The Earth also has a magnetic field, which is generated by material rotating in the Earth’s interior, converting kinetic energy into a magnetic field that rotates through space. It protects our planet from the effects of the solar wind and radiation, and also helps prevent the atmosphere from blowing away.