Islamabad: Former Chief Justice Jawad S. Khawaja has filed a contempt of court petition against the Prime Minister for not enacting legislation to grant the right to appeal within 45 days by the Military Court. According to Express News, the former Chief Justice has filed a petition in the Supreme Court through lawyer Khawaja Ahmed Hussain, stating that the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Military Court case on May 7. The Supreme Court ordered that the accused convicted by the Military Court be given the right to appeal within 45 days. The petition states that despite the passage of 45 days, the government has not enacted legislation to grant the right to appeal, and contempt of court proceedings should be taken against the Prime Minister for not implementing the court decision.