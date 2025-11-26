Lahore: Former Member of Punjab Assembly and former Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Mahendra Pal Singh has filed a constitutional petition in the Lahore High Court against Indian woman Sarabjit Kaur, who recently came to Pakistan, converted to Islam and married a local citizen Nasir. The petition has requested the court to declare Noor Bibi an illegal foreigner and immediately send her back to her country, India, for visa violation and overstay. According to the petition, Sarabjit Kaur came to Pakistan on November 4, 2025, with a group of Sikh pilgrims on a 10-day single-entry religious visa, which was limited to specific pilgrimages to Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur and other religious places until November 13. It has been argued that she did not adhere to the schedule of the pilgrimage and is residing in Pakistan despite the expiry of the prescribed period, which is against immigration laws. The petition further states that cases of fraud and cheating are pending against them in India, hence the issuance of visa, border clearance and free movement in Pakistan raise several legal questions.

Before this new case, on November 18, the Lahore High Court had also heard a petition seeking restraining the same woman, Noor Bibi, from alleged harassment. Justice Farooq Haider had ordered on the petition of Noor Bibi and her husband that the police should not harass them. The petitioner couple had taken the stand that Noor Bibi came to Pakistan for religious purposes, converted to Islam here of her own free will and married Nasir, but on November 8, the police illegally raided their house and pressured the woman to end the marriage. The court was told that the police had no legal authority to raid.

In the new constitutional petition filed against Noor Bibi, Mahendra Pal Singh has further requested that the FIA ​​investigate how the visa was issued without a thorough background check, and that in future, the rules for religious visas be tightened to ensure an effective return system.

The hearing of the case is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2025 at 9 am before a single bench of the Lahore High Court before Justice Farooq Haider.