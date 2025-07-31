According to the State Bank of Pakistan, foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $153 million in a week due to external payments.

According to Express News, the State Bank of Pakistan has released a weekly report on foreign exchange reserves.

According to which, the country’s total foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $153 million to $14.3039 billion.

In addition, the reserves of commercial banks are at $5.3031 billion.

According to the spokesperson, after the recent decrease, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have reached $19.607 billion.

The decrease in the State Bank’s reserves was due to repayment of external loans.