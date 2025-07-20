ISLAMABAD :A powerful southwest monsoon system coupled with a westerly wave has prompted the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) to issue wide-ranging impact-based weather alerts across Pakistan, warning of potential flash floods, urban inundation, and glacial water surges from July 19 to 25, (Saturday to Friday).The alerts cover vulnerable districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad, where heavy rains are expected to disrupt daily life and pose serious risks to low-lying and mountainous communities.NDMA has directed disaster management authorities to remain on high alert, expedite drainage clearance, and prepare emergency teams for rapid response. Citizens are strongly advised to avoid high-risk travel, remain indoors during intense downpours, and follow official guidance via the NDMA Disaster Alert App.

The alerts cover potential flash floods and urban flooding across different regions of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Sindh.In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, low to moderate rainfalls are expected to continue up to July 25, with an increased risk of flash flooding in the upper catchments of major rivers. River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries such as River Swat, Panjkora, Bara, and Kalpani Nullah may experience rising water levels due to glacial melting and rain-induced inflows. There is a heightened flood risk in low-lying areas and disruption in transportation, especially in hilly and mountainous regions.