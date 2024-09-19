Pakistan’s permanent representative in UN Munir Akram says Fitna al-Khawarij is patronised by the Afghan interim government.

Addressing the Security Council session on Afghanistan, Akram declared Fitna al-Khawarij the biggest terrorist organisation of Afghanistan.

“Fitna al-Khawarij is carrying out terrorist attacks in Pakistan with the support of the Afghan government,” said Akram.

He further said Pakistan would keep retaliating against militants and was ready to cooperate with regional and global organisations to eradicate the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The Afghan government should fulfill its international obligations and the international community also should not forget its objectives in Afghanistan,” he emphasised.

He also expressed deep concern over alleged suppression of women in Afghanistan.