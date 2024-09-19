The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Interior Ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a plea to remove PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea seeking removal of Hasan’s name from the ECL and the PCL.

Hasan’s counsel Shahnawaz Ranjha appeared before the court.

The court heard the plea and issued notices to the Interior Ministry and the FIA, adjourning the case for two weeks.