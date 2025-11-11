In the first match of the ODI series, Pakistan set Sri Lanka a target of 300 runs to win.

In the ongoing match in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, batting first at the invitation of Sri Lanka, scored 299 runs for 5 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Salman Agha was the standout for Pakistan with an unbeaten 105 runs. Hussain Talat scored 62, Fakhar Zaman 32, Babar Azam 29, Saim Ayub 6 and Mohammad Rizwan scored 5 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 36 runs.

Winandu Hasaranga took 3 wickets for Sri Lanka. Asitha Fernando and Mahesh Thikshana took 1 wicket each.