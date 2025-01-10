Pakistani actor and TV host Imran Ashraf has expressed his desire to work with Indian actress Tamanna Bhatia.

Imran Ashraf mentioned this desire in response to a fan’s question on his comedy show. During the show, a female fan asked Imran Ashraf and guest actor Agha Mustafa Hassan which actress he would like to do his next project with. To this, Imran Ashraf named not only a Pakistani but also an Indian actress.

He also revealed that he has not had the opportunity to work with renowned actress Saba Qamar so far, and it would be a blessing for him to work with her.

At the same time, Imran Ashraf clarified that he desperately wants his next project to be with Indian actress Tamanna Bhatia. Imran Ashraf’s desire was applauded by the fans, to which he further explained that this is his real desire.

A short video of his conversation is going viral on social media, where fans supported giving the two artists a chance to work together.

It should be remembered that Tamannaah Bhatia is a well-known actress in the Indian film industry, who has shown her acting skills in Bollywood as well as Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, while Imran Ashraf is very popular for his role as ‘Bholay’ in his drama Ranjha Ranjha Kurdi, among many other dramas.