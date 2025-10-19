WASHINGTON :- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has said dialogue with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group have been constructive.Talking to the media here on Saturday, the finance minister said meetings with American and other international institutions remained positive, adding the US companies had wanted to invest in different sectors in Pakistan.“Views were exchanged on reforms at staff-level meeting IMF. Pakistan will get ample opportunities for progress with the investment of Chinese companies,” Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

He continued his engagements on the fifth day of his visit to Washington DC, where he is attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.During a meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga, the minister recalled the Prime Minister’s productive engagement with him during the UN General Assembly session, said a news release.

He briefed the president on the government’s flood response and appreciated the Bank’s support following the completion of the post-flood damage assessment.