Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has offered investment in several sectors including minerals in Pakistan to Gulf countries, North Africa, and Afghanistan.

Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in which ministers and governors from Gulf countries, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting as the lead speaker, the Finance Minister informed them about Pakistan’s successful efforts to achieve economic stability while expressing satisfaction with the staff-level agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund.

On this occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed his determination to continue reforms in taxes, energy, state-owned enterprises, and privatization.

The Finance Minister highlighted the measures related to digital transformation and tariff policy to increase the competitiveness of domestic products and increase exports.

On the other hand, he invited investors to invest in minerals, mining, digital infrastructure, agriculture, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals sectors.