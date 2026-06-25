President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the Finance Bill 27-2026 after its approval from the parliament, after which it will be sent to the Printing Corporation for notification.

Sources in the Federal Ministry of Finance said that after signing by President Asif Ali Zardari, the Finance Bill 27-2026 will be sent to the Printing Corporation for gazette notification and along with the gazette notification, the budget for the financial year 27-2026 will come into effect from July 1.

Ministry of Finance sources said that the federal budget of approximately Rs 18,771 billion will be implemented from July 1, 2026 and various financial measures included in the budget will also come into effect from the same date.

Under the Finance Bill, the salaries and pensions of government employees have been increased by 7 percent, changes in taxes and duties will also be implemented from July 1.

Finance Ministry sources said that the National Assembly Secretariat had sent the Finance Bill to the Presidency yesterday for approval and now President Asif Zardari has formally approved the Finance Bill 2026-27.

It was further informed that after the enactment of the Finance Act 2026-27, the federal government will start implementing the development and financial projects included in the budget to achieve the targets of the new fiscal year.