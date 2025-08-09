Nirma is one of the Pakistani artists who ruled not only films but also TV and stage in the 90s and early 2000s. Her dancing to Shazia Manzoor’s songs was especially appreciated.

Her films “Baazigar”, “Ek Aur Love Story”, “Qarz”, “Shararat” and “Sher-e-Lahore” are still fresh in the minds of fans. However, after 2014, Nirma completely withdrew from the world of showbiz, which was the subject of speculation.

In recent videos, Nirma has been seen in the gym without makeup, with her natural complexion, which can be inferred that she prefers a natural personality over artificial beauty.

According to fitness experts, Nirma’s current physical condition is a reflection of a long hard work and discipline, which is not only proof of her positive state of mind but also shows that she is living her life in a healthy way.

Lahore – Pakistan’s famous film actress Nirma has become a star on social media after years, which has made her fans happy.

Nirma was recently seen in a gym where she was seen exercising with her trainer. She was wearing a pink T-shirt and gym trousers and her fitness and weight loss can be seen clearly.

In the videos, Nirma’s face was without makeup, which came as a surprise to fans. Social media users praised her for her natural complexion and face without any cosmetic surgery.

Nirma’s last film “Sher-e-Lahore” was released in 2014, after which she stayed away from the media and the industry. Many rumors kept circulating that she was suffering from personal problems, however, recent videos have made it clear that she is not only at the best point in life but has also adopted a healthy lifestyle.

Fans have shared videos on Instagram and Facebook wishing her well and saying it would be a happy moment if she returns to the screen.

