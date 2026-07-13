While the players are breaking records on the field, the spectators have also made new history in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, has already broken the combined record of the last two World Cups in terms of the number of spectators before it ends.

According to FIFA, a total of 6.527 million 410 fans have turned up at the stadiums in the first 100 matches, which is more than the total of 6.436 million 20 spectators who came to the Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 World Cups. Textiles & Nonwovens

3.031 million 768 people watched the matches in the Russia World Cup while 3.444 million 252 people watched the matches in the Qatar World Cup.

It should be noted that the tournament still has two semi-finals, a third-place match, and a final, in which millions of spectators are expected to participate.