Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the Presidential Palace. During the meeting, the Field Marshal briefed the President on the overall internal and external security situation of the country.

In the meeting, the Field Marshal also apprised the President of the latest security situation arising as a result of the aggressive and provocative actions of the Afghan Taliban government and the befitting and effective response given by the Pakistan Armed Forces.

President Asif Zardari expressed full confidence in the strength, bravery, capability and preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The President appreciated the vigilance and professionalism of the Pakistani Armed Forces in defending the nation, especially for their timely and effective repelling of cross-border attacks on the Afghan border.

The President reiterated the resolve that Pakistan will defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.