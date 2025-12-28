Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing a ceremony in Narowal, said that Field Marshal Asim Munir gave a befitting reply to Indian aggression and Pakistan’s flag is rising high in the world due to the bravery of the armed forces.

He said that the US President is also praising Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Army Chief, which is proof that Pakistan’s political and military leadership are working together for the defense and development of the country.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the citizens of Narowal faced the worst floods in recent days, but this natural disaster failed to break the spirit of the people here. He said that the Pakistani nation is a brave and resilient nation and the government took all possible steps to help the affected people during the flood.

Ahsan Iqbal said that after the flood, our farmers once again made their lands green, while canola seeds were distributed free of cost on an area of ​​3,000 acres during the flood. He said that the local production of edible oil in the country will save valuable foreign exchange, which is an important development for the economy.

The Federal Minister said that the PML-N government led the country on the path of development in its previous term, however, in 2018, an incompetent person was imposed on the country under a conspiracy who gave false dreams to the people and due to his actions, the country reached the verge of bankruptcy.

He said that the current government had to take difficult decisions to manage the country’s economy, as a result of which Pakistan has stood on its own feet today.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the inflation rate in the country has clearly decreased, business activities are increasing and investor confidence is being restored, while Pakistan’s reputation has also improved globally. He alleged that the PTI’s agenda is to propagate against the country and the army, although the army personnel are sacrificing their lives to protect the country.

He said that any party that speaks against Pakistani institutions should not be allowed to do politics.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan gave the money recovered from Britain to his friend instead of depositing it in the national treasury and today he is serving his sentence.

He said that the so-called honest and trustworthy person was caught stealing himself and the nation will never forgive those who speak against the country’s institutions.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that every institution of the country is playing its role for development and stability, Pakistan will be made an investment center in the world and the youth will be taken forward in the field of education and technology.