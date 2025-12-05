The federal government on Thursday appointed Field Marshal Asim Munir as Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), marking a historic development in the country’s military structure.

The appointment, approved by President Asif Ali Zardari following a summary submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stipulates that Field Marshal Munir will simultaneously serve as Chief of Army Staff.

The Ministry of Defence issued a notification for the appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces soon after approval from the president.

The president granted approval under Article 243 of the Constitution and Clause 8A of the Army Act.

The creation of the CDF post follows the 27th Constitutional Amendment, which established the position to strengthen coordination among the armed forces. With parliamentary approval, Field Marshal Munir has now formally assumed this newly created role.

The notification confirms that Gen Asim Munir will hold both the offices of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces. The tenure of the CDF will commence immediately upon issuance of the notification and is set for a period of five years.

Air Chief extension

In a related development, the government has also approved a two-year extension for Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu beyond his current tenure, which is scheduled to conclude in March 2026.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation regarding the appointment of the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces and marks a notable reshaping of Pakistan’s military hierarchy.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, highlighted the significance of establishing the CDF, stating that the new institution will play a vital role in the country’s defence framework. He further clarified that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had never attempted to block the notification of the CDF, addressing speculations that had emerged in recent weeks.