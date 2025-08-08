ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved relief for employees retiring on or after July 1, 2025, under which an increase in pension will be applied to all federal pensioners on an equal basis.

According to the office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance, five additional ad hoc relief allowances will be part of the pension from 2011 to 2024, the total rate of these five previous additional ad hoc relief allowances is up to 70 percent.

In this regard, it was informed that the baseline pension of government employees will be considered as net pension.

According to the Ministry of Finance, 5 ad hoc reliefs will be added by subtracting commuted pension from the gross pension.

The net pension of federal government employees will also include 5 previous increases, 15 percent in 2011, 7.5 percent ad hoc relief was given in 2015.

The Ministry of Finance further said that 15 percent in 2022, 17.5 percent in 2023 and 15 percent in 2024 have also been given.