The federal cabinet meeting, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, will now be held today (Thursday), Dunya News reported.

The meeting will be held at the PM Office. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting. The federal cabinet will approve the new amendments included in the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

According to sources, the meeting will focus on the country’s overall security situation, with key decisions anticipated in light of recent developments.

Sources said that the cabinet members have been instructed to remain available and prepared for participation on today’s meeting.