The well-known American magazine Bloomberg has revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to accept the invitation of the US President due to the fear of a possible meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to the Bloomberg magazine, on June 17, the US President had invited Indian Prime Minister Modi for dinner, but Modi declined.

According to the report, Modi was afraid that the US President might possibly make him meet Field Marshal Asim Munir, which he was avoiding.

Bloomberg also says that on the same day, there was a 45-minute long telephone conversation between Modi and the US President, in which tensions began between the two leaders.

Against this tense backdrop, relations between India and the US began to cool down. Its effect was clearly visible when US President Donald Trump declared the Indian economy “dead”.

Later, after the same conversation, Donald Trump increased the tariff on Indian products to 50 percent. Which will be implemented on August 17.