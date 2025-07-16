New yark: The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, to its Most Wanted list due to his suspected involvement in the 2007 abduction of retired FBI agent Robert A. “Bob” Levinson, who vanished after arriving on Iran’s Kish Island.On Tuesday evening, the FBI’s Washington Field Office released “seeking information” posters featuring three senior Iranian intelligence operatives accused of playing central roles in Levinson’s disappearance and in concealing Iran’s connection to the case.

Ambassador Moghadam, also known by the alias Ahmad Amirinia, formerly led the operations wing of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), during which he oversaw intelligence activities across Europe. He currently serves as Tehran’s top diplomat in Islamabad.According to the FBI, Moghadam allegedly managed the operation that led to Levinson’s kidnapping and later participated in the cover-up. Levinson, a former FBI special agent, arrived on Kish Island on March 8, 2007, and disappeared the following day.

In a statement, the FBI said these posters were part of its continuing investigation into Iranian officials believed to be responsible for Levinson’s abduction and Tehran’s efforts to obscure its involvement.

The two other Iranian officials named are Taghi Daneshvar, also known as Sayyed Taghi Ghaemi, a senior MOIS counterintelligence officer who reportedly oversaw another operative, Mohammad Baseri (aka Sanai), around the time Levinson disappeared.Gholamhossein Mohammadnia, a senior deputy in MOIS who served as Iran’s ambassador to Albania in 2016 has been also added to the list. He was expelled in 2018 over allegations of threatening Albania’s national security. The FBI claims he led efforts to blame a terrorist group in Pakistan’s Balochistan for Levinson’s disappearance.

“These three intelligence officials allegedly orchestrated Bob’s abduction in 2007 and the cover-up that followed,” said Steven Jensen, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Bob likely died while in captivity, far from his loved ones.”Images and a video of Levinson in captivity emerged in 2010 and 2011, but no verified sightings have occurred since. In March 2025, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Moghadam and others linked to the case.