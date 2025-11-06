ISLAMABAD: An opposition parties’ delegation comprising Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Asad Qaiser and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday.According to sources, they exchanged views on the proposed 27th amendment during the meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the opposition alliance and take a united stance over the proposed amendment

Sources further said that they also discussed current political situation in the country, matters pertaining to the parliamentary affairs, and the role of opposition parties during the meeting.

Sources said the meeting is being considered a significant development in the current political scenario, as leaders from various political parties are in contact and efforts are underway to build national consensus.