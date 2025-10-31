LAHORE :Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday termed it regrettable that KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was not allowed to meet incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan in jail.Speaking to the media in Lahore, Chaudhry said that once again, the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was denied permission to meet the PTI founder in prison. He added that Sohail Afridi arrived outside the jail for the fourth time, but was still not permitted to meet Khan — a move he described as humiliating.

He remarked that the current PTI leadership has proven to be immature, whereas Sohail Afridi could play a vital role in Imran Khan’s release.The former minister further stated that Sohail Afridi should meet Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders in Kot Lakhpat Jail to offer positive advice and engage with individuals who can help cool down political tensions.

Commenting on the ban imposed on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Chaudhry said the group is violent in nature, and imposing a ban on it is the right decision.