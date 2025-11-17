The cast of the upcoming Pakistani romantic film ‘Neelofar’ shared their hopes, fears and emotions regarding the film in a media interview.

Along with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, Behroze Sabzwari, Sarmad Gilani, Madiha Imam and Atiqa Odho also expressed their confidence that the film’s story will reach the hearts of the audience.

During the media talk, Mahira Khan said, “Sometimes in life, there are projects that make you happy even if you are a small part of them.”

Fawad Khan said, “I learned a lot from this film, I made mistakes, but I hope that when you watch this film, you will like it.”

The writer and director of Neelofar is Ammar Rasool, while the main characters include Fawad, Mahira and Madiha. Several members of the cast have previously worked together in the popular drama serial Humsafar. The film is a joint production of Fawad Khan and is his third collaboration with Mahira, who had previously paired successfully in ‘Humsafar’ and ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’.

Regarding the delay in the completion of the film, Fawad clarified that the main reason for this was Covid. “It was not a mistake, it was just a coincidence. When Corona came, I felt it would be the responsible thing to do to stop the shooting.”

To a question about whether any scene in the film could become iconic, Mahira said that such things are impossible to predict. “If we had known, we would have made such a video in advance.” She added that she would be happy if the film was successful and became a trend.

On talking about Karachi, Mahira said that she was born and raised there and loves it very much. She described Karachi as a “mother” “that welcomes people in its arms.” He said that sometimes people take a lot from this city, and sometimes the city itself shows a harsh attitude, “but this is the nature of Karachi.”