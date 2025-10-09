A recent statement by Pakistani showbiz actress Saima Qureshi went viral on social media in which she said that there is no blessing in a woman’s earnings. Now Faisal Qureshi has also reacted to it.

In a podcast, Faisal Qureshi was asked about his cousin Saima Qureshi’s viral statement, to which the actor said that everyone has their own experience and theory, but he does not agree that there is no blessing in a woman’s earnings.

Faisal Qureshi said that there are many women around the world who work and are also very successful in their lives. According to him, hard-earned earnings are good for every person, whether they are a man or a woman, and there can be no lack of blessing in hard-earned earnings.

The actor said that everyone forms their own opinion on their experiences, but no one’s experience can be challenged.

It should be remembered that Saima Qureshi faced criticism on social media for this statement regarding a woman’s earnings.