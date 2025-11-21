Seven people were killed and another injured in a terrorist attack on an office the peace committee in an area of Bannu.

Police officials said the terrorists had targeted the office of the peace committee head, Qari Jaleel.

They said all bodies and injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital while an investigation has also been launched into the incident.

The victims have been identified as Danish, Kamran, Waliullah, Sufyan, Muhammad Niaz, Noman and Sufyan.

A day earlier, security forces killed 23 Indian sponsored terrorists in two separate engagements in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the operations against the “Fitna Al Khwarij” were conducted on November 19.

A targeted operation was conducted by in an area of Kurram after receiving information about presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, the troops effectively engaged the militants’ location and after an intense fire exchange, twelve “khwarij” were eliminated.

Capitalising on intelligence with respect to presence of another group of terrorists, in same area, in another intelligence based operation, own troops successfully neutralized eleven more militants.