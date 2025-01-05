The latest look at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film “Sikander” has won the hearts of fans. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is expected to be full of adventure and action.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, South superstars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani were present to promote their film “Game Changer” where they expressed their excitement to watch Salman Khan’s new film.

Ram Charan said to Salman Khan: “Bhai, it’s been a while, we also want to see your Sikander.” Salman Khan immediately replied: “It will come soon, it will come on Eid!

On this occasion, Kiara Advani also expressed her excitement for the film, saying: “We really liked the teaser of the film.”

Salman Khan’s film “Sikander” will be released on Eid 2025. Salman Khan’s domineering style in Jhalak, brilliant BGM and action have already declared the film a blockbuster.