Quetta: Four people were killed and 32 injured in an explosion in Dhang area of ​​Turbat.

According to Express News, an explosion took place in Dhang area of ​​Turbat city of Balochistan, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several people. Immediately after the explosion, security forces and relief agencies reached the scene and the injured and deceased were shifted to the hospital.

According to hospital sources, the condition of 5 of the injured is critical. Police said that SSP Zohaib Mohsin was passing by with his family at the time of the explosion, 6 members of SSP Or’s family are also among the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has condemned the explosion and said that he was deeply saddened and saddened by the loss of precious human lives in the explosion. Those who target innocent people are not even worthy of being called human beings. In this hour of grief, he shares the grief of the bereaved family.