PESHAWAR : An official died and two others injured in an explosion at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station due to a short circuit on Sunday.According to police, a part of the building damaged due to the blast.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Saeed stated that the explosion was caused by a short circuit in explosives stored at the station. He rejected rumours that there was an attack.

At the time of the incident, three CTD personnel were present in the building — one was martyred, and two were injured, he added.The CCPO said that four accused who were in the lock up were removed from the station.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations said that the CTD station and surrounding areas have been sealed off, and police personnel have been deployed.