Ethiopian Embassy Celebrates 20th Nations, Nationalities & Peoples’ Day

DECEMBER 5th,2025 (ISLAMABAD): The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Islamabad has celebrated its 20th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day in the esteemed presence of the Ethiopian community in Pakistan, media, tour operators, and friends of Ethiopia.



The day was celebrated colorfully at the Embassy of the FDR Ethiopia in Islamabad with national zeal and fervor under this year’s theme: “Democratic Consensus for Multinational Unity.” H.E. Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary for Pakistan’s Ministries of National Heritage & Culture, and Education & Professional Training, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.



Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Chalachew Eshetie, Chargé d’Affaires (a.i.), shared the historical context of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day, which is celebrated on December 8th annually.

He stated that the day commemorates the ratification of the Constitution in 1994, which guarantees the rights, recognition, history, and equality of every single culture within their borders.

Reflecting on the major milestones achieved by Ethiopia, he highlighted the completion and inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), infrastructure development, reforms in various sectors, and economic resurgence of Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali.



The Honorable Parliamentary Secretary extended felicitations to the Government and People of Ethiopia on the 20th Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Day on behalf of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

She shared the commonalities between the two nations in terms of cultural diversity, values, and norms, as well as a young population, reaffirming the commitment to strengthen bilateral relations under the “Look Africa” and “Engage Africa” policies.

The Honorable Parliamentary Secretary further appreciated the economic turnaround achieved by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed.