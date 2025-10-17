With US support, France and Britain intend to submit a new resolution to the UN Security Council for the deployment of an international stabilization force in Gaza.

According to the international news agency, France and Britain are currently busy preparing a resolution with the full support of the US.

This resolution concerns the deployment of an international army in Gaza, the aim of which is to establish a strong international framework for restoring peace and order in Gaza and establishing administrative stability after the ceasefire.

A spokesman for the French Foreign Ministry told reporters that obtaining a UN mandate is essential for giving international legitimacy to any such force.

He further said that negotiations are underway with several countries, including the US and the UK, in this regard and the draft resolution may take final shape in the coming days.

Meanwhile, US advisers also said that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is at a critical stage, which is why the process of preparing an “international stabilization force” to ensure security in Gaza has begun.

He added that the force would be different from the traditional UN peacekeeping force and would likely be modeled after the international deployment in Haiti, where partner countries were given the authority to take “all necessary measures.”

Diplomatic consultations and potential participants A high-level meeting with European and Arab representatives in Paris on October 10 discussed the composition and responsibilities of the force in detail.

According to diplomatic sources, the United States is in contact with countries that could potentially become part of the force, including Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Italy, which have also openly expressed their willingness to participate.

It should be noted that the Indonesian president has already offered to provide 20,000 troops to the United Nations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also said in parliament that the formation of such a force would be a gradual process for which full agreement on the terms and responsibilities is yet to be reached.

The British Prime Minister added that a resolution is expected to be presented to the Security Council, but practical implementation may take more time.