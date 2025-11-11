Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion on the occasion of the COP30 conference. Speaking on the occasion, she said that environmental pollution has no borders, everyone has to work together to provide a clean environment to the coming generations.

The Chief Minister said that climate change is no longer a prediction but a present threat and Pakistan is among the ten countries affected by climate change.

He reminded that in the past years, Pakistan had to face severe floods due to climate change, in which 2.6 million victims were rescued and millions of acres of standing crops were destroyed.

The Chief Minister said that the Punjab government is using modern technology to improve air quality and deal with climate change.

He said that with the help of Suparco and NASA, the atmosphere is being monitored, and major sources of pollution, including industries and kilns, are being monitored.

In addition, superseeders were provided to farmers for burning crop residues and modern agricultural machinery was also provided, along with a public awareness campaign on the media.

The Chief Minister of Punjab also mentioned the achievements of the Green Revolution Program and the Clean Punjab Program, under which cleanliness is being ensured in every street, alley and neighborhood.