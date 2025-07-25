MANCHESTER :(AFP) – England opener Zak Crawley said “I owe it to myself to have a few more good performances” following his sparkling 84 in the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford.Crawley has long been a polarising figure in English cricket given his modest average of 31.40 from 58 Tests, including a mere five hundreds — a poor return from a specialist batsman.

But, significantly, England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, have never lost faith in the 27-year-old for all Crawley’s critics, including former England skipper Michael Vaughan, believe he is failing to do his talent justice.And the Kent right-hander repaid some of the England management’s confidence with 84 on Thursday at a ground where he made a stunning 189 during the 2023 Ashes.