Sialkot , in conjunction with the visit of ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI) to Sialkot, His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Upon arrival, the delegation was warmly received by President Syed Ahtesham Mazhar and executive members of the SCCI. In his welcoming remarks, President of SCCI Syed Ahtesham Mazhar emphasized the strategic importance of the meeting for enhancing trade and investment relations between Pakistan and ASEAN nations.

He highlighted Sialkot’s remarkable economic achievements, noting that the city’s small and medium enterprises generate annual foreign exchange earnings of USD 2.63 billion, with the district enjoying one of the highest per capita incomes in Pakistan. The President detailed Sialkot’s global leadership in sports goods manufacturing, mentioning that TRIONDA, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026, is being manufactured in Sialkot.

In his remarks, Amb. Dato’ Azhar thanked President, and members of SCCI for the warm welcome extended to the ASEAN delegation. Amb. Dato’ Azhar stated that the seven Islamabad-based ASEAN countries were here for an engagement with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce. This in itself was a testimony that ASEAN wanted trade and invest more with Pakistan. On Malaysia-Pakistan trade relationship, Dato’ Azhar said that Malaysia’s trade with Pakistan stands at around USD 1.7–1.8 billion. Dato’ Azhar added that Malaysian companies were actively investing in Pakistan in sectors such as palm oil refining, telecommunications infrastructure, power generation, and finance. This reflected the confidence Malaysian businesses have in Pakistan’s market. He called for more efforts by all the stakeholders that to convert potential into practical cooperation. ASEAN’s market of nearly 700 million people offered great opportunities for Sialkot’s exporters. He said that our mission in Islamabad and trade office in Karachi stood ready to support business partnerships and follow up on the ideas discussed. Sialkot has a powerful legacy of entrepreneurship, and with continued collaboration, both sides can build a robust economic future for generations to come.