Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has congratulated Pakistan on the successful diplomatic efforts for peace and the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding for a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the two leaders had a very pleasant and friendly conversation.

The statement said that the Emir of Qatar congratulated the Prime Minister on Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts, which resulted in the signing of the historic Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran.

He appreciated the Prime Minister’s leadership and expressed Qatar’s full support for Pakistan’s peace efforts.

The Prime Minister thanked the Emir of Qatar for his continuous and full cooperation in the peace efforts and said that this success has been possible due to the tireless efforts of Field Marshal Asim Munir and the important role of brotherly countries including Qatar.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the first round of technical-level talks held in the Swiss region of Bergenstock and stressed that positive progress should continue for the talks to be successful, in this regard, both leaders agreed that it is important to protect the negotiation process from attempts to undermine it.

The Emir of Qatar also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the tragic incident of a fire at the Barzan Gas Facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City that claimed the life of a Pakistani citizen.

The Prime Minister thanked them for their sympathy and praised the leadership of Qatar for generously hosting the Pakistani community in Qatar, which now numbers over three hundred thousand.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, referring to his visit to Doha this year, once again invited the Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan, to which the Emir of Qatar expressed his desire to visit Pakistan later this year to discuss bilateral cooperation and the situation in the region.

The two leaders agreed to continue close communication and consultations between the two countries in the coming days.