Tech mogul Elon Musk has come under fire for his comments about Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.
Musk shared a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about the actress’s body type, which many users called inappropriate and “derogatory.”
The incident came as Sydney Sweeney walked the red carpet in a white dress at the premiere of her new psychological thriller “The Housemaid.” Musk shared an AI-generated meme that mocked a woman’s body type with the caption, “This can’t be easy.” Later, another post made a similar comment.
Musk’s posts went viral, sparking a backlash on social media. Many users criticized him, calling the comments unnecessary and insulting. Many users also advised her to focus on technology and space projects. However, some people agreed with Musk’s words, calling it just a joke and expressed different opinions.
Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney did not respond directly to the issue, but she has previously spoken in interviews about the tendency of women to be viewed based on their physical appearance in Hollywood. She says that she has had to endure this behavior since “Euphoria” and over time she has become accustomed to the fact that people cannot separate the actors from their characters.
Interestingly, Sydney Sweeney has been in the news constantly in recent months due to her participation in films and public events, while Elon Musk’s comment has once again sparked a debate on decency and boundaries on social media.
Elon Musk's inappropriate comment on Sydney Sweeney's body draws severe criticism on social media
By: DailyPakistan
Published: December 19, 2025 | Updated 5 hours ago
Elon Musk's inappropriate comment on Sydney Sweeney's body draws severe criticism on social media
