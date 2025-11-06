There is a possibility of an increase of 45 paisa in the price of electricity for three months, while the request of DISCOs and KE for the first quarterly adjustment was heard in NEPRA.

The federal government has requested an increase of 45 paisa in the quarterly adjustment, the authority headed by Chairman NEPRA Wasim Mukhtar held a hearing.

DISCOs have demanded Rs 8.41 billion in the first quarterly adjustment.

Consumers said that the Prime Minister has reduced the price of electricity by Rs 7.41 for three months, circular debt is also increasing, circular debt is increasing, and a package for agricultural and industrial consumers has just been announced.

According to consumers, will the industrial and agricultural package start from November 1? Member Sindh Rafiq Sheikh said that the structure with which the power sector is running, circular debt will not end.

According to industrial consumers, the industry is paying a surcharge of Rs 3.23 on circular debt, now the surcharge will continue on circular debt taken from banks again.

Member NEPRA said that as long as the losses and theft of discos do not reduce, and recovery does not improve, then circular debt will continue to increase.

Power Division said that losses have increased due to additional losses and low recovery, NEPRA authority has completed the hearing, the authority will send a decision to the federal government after reviewing the data.