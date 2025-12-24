At least eight terrorists of a banned organisation were killed in a joint operation by police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Daraish Khel area of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, terrorists of a banned outfit ambushed the police van in Gurguri area of the Karak district earlier in the day, killing five policemen, after which reinforcements were sent to the site, according to Karak police spokesperson Shaukat Khan.

Karak police, together with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), conducted a joint operation to chase the militants. Consequently, eight militants were killed in a gunfight with law enforcers in the nearby hills.

According to DPO Saud Khan, the bodies of the terrorists have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the identification process is underway.

DPO Saud Khan said that the blood of our martyr police officials will not go in vain and added that police would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to maintain peace. He also said that cowardly acts would not weaken the morale of the police.