Islamabad: Evidence and efforts of Aleema Khan, the sister of founder Tehreek-e-Insaf, to monopolize the party have come to light.

According to Express News, evidence of Aleema Khan, the sister of founder PTI, using her brother for political interests has come to light in a conversation on WhatsApp. In these WhatsApp messages, Aleema Khan can be seen using the imprisonment of founder PTI for political purposes and monopolizing the party.

In WhatsApp messages with social media operator Ahsan Alvi, Aleema Khan is comparing the founder PTI to a “Pot of Gold”. Aleema Khan said in the messages that “Why should we make the situation look normal by getting air conditioning and a big room for the founder PTI in jail,” “People should feel the pain that will not be caused by getting a fridge, AC and painting the room.”

Aleema Khan asked Ahsan Alvi to make a narrative regarding Bushra Bibi to tell people that the PTI founder was sentenced in the iddat case because Bushra Bibi did not present her daughters before the court.

Aleema Khan gave the impression in the next round of WhatsApp messages that she was aware of Mashal Yousafzai’s close and deep relationship with the PTI founder, she (Mishaal Yousafzai) runs her three ministries from Adiala Jail, as she has been in Adiala Jail for at least three days.

Ahsan Alvi responded that her (Mishaal Yousafzai) access to Adiala Jail should be restricted, the lawyers of the founder PTI should no longer include her (Mishaal Yousafzai) name in the list.

Taking a dig at Mashal Yousafzai and Barrister Saif’s access to the founder PTI, Aleema Khan said that the name of “Express Lane Street Inn” Mashal Yousafzai should not be included in any list.

The WhatsApp messages also expressed happiness over the removal of Mashal Yousafzai from the post of advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The third part of the WhatsApp messages is between Aleema Khan and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

Aleema Khan, while sharing a picture of Sher Afzal Marwat in his sick state, says with the caption, “Gedar Afzal Khan’s condition is worrying due to the new variant of Corona GHQ 420, Marwat always falls victim to this virus whenever the founder of PTI gives a call for protest.”

Ali Amin Gandapur sarcastically replied, “He sent this video without a mask, this is the quarantine of Form 47.”

According to political analysts, these WhatsApp messages prove that the PTI has fallen victim to factionalism in which hereditary politics is at its peak. The WhatsApp messages that have come to light are also clear evidence of Aleema Khan’s selfish politics.

According to political analysts, Aleema Khan wants the PTI founder to remain in jail. The longer the PTI founder remains in jail, the better. The release of the PTI founder will end Aleema Khan’s political journey.