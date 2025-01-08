NEW DELHI: After the Foreign Secretary met with the Taliban’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, India has said that it is considering major investments in Afghanistan.

According to a report by foreign news agency Reuters, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said in a statement that India is considering starting development projects in Afghanistan in the near future.

India has indicated investment despite not having diplomatic relations with the Taliban government.

This important statement was issued by India after a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Masri and Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai.

The statement said that at the request of Afghanistan, India will cooperate in the health sector and the rehabilitation of refugees in the first phase.

The report said that India has so far sent several shipments of wheat, medicines, Covid vaccines and winter clothes to Afghanistan.

It should be noted that India has not yet recognized the Taliban government of Afghanistan, while the Taliban took over in 2021, but India closed its embassy in Kabul soon after.

Later, in November 2023, the Afghan embassy in New Delhi was also closed because diplomats posted by the former Afghan government had resigned and the Taliban government had failed to obtain an extension of their visas from the Indian government.