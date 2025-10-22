Students and participants were informed about the importance of AI, Rafay Khan Niazi ‘s support for the forum is a good move, the speakers said

Rawalpindi: An EdTech Future Forum was organized in collaboration with Rose News E-Deviser. Students and participants were informed about the importance of AI. Rafay Khan Niazi was the special guest of the event. The speakers said in their addresses that students and participants were informed about the importance of AI. Rafay Khan Niazi’s support for the forum is a good move.

According to the details, the EdTech Future Forum 2025 was organized at Nicat in collaboration with Roze News E-Deviser, in which a large number of students and speakers participated. MD News Rafay Khan Niazi attended the event as the special guest. Dr. Hana Karamat, Dr. Maryam Zafar, Irum Khan, Sohaib Khan, Noman Khan, Madiha Aslam and Umar Aftab participated in the event as panelists.

In the event, 8 speakers told the students and participants about the importance of artificial intelligence for the young generation in the modern era. Representing the Government of Pakistan, Dr. Hana Karamat said that in the current era, the Government of Pakistan has organized a youth program in which many golden opportunities are available for the youth. The speakers said that Pakistan is standing at a critical but important juncture. The combination of a young population, skills shortage and the artificial intelligence revolution has created a major test for the country as well as an extraordinary opportunity for the new generation.

In this context, the EdTech Future Forum 2025 was organized. The speakers said that this is not just a conference but a practical effort to align Pakistan’s education system with modern requirements, so that the country can create a future-ready workforce using technology under a unified strategy.

At the end of the ceremony, the speakers were awarded shields and certificates by MD Roze News Rafay Khan Niazi. The speakers said that keeping in mind the need for artificial intelligence in today’s modern era, it is a good move by MD Roze News Rafay Khan Niazi to support a forum like the EdTech Future Forum.