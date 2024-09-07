Seven months after the controversial 2024 general election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remains embroiled in uncertainty, with new revelations about missing and manipulated documents further damaging its credibility. In a quiet move, the ECP recently assigned 38 teams to verify the authenticity of physical election documentation, cross-referencing it with the digital records made available to the public. This comes after a report from NGO Pattan-Coalition 38 highlighted that crucial election documents from over a dozen constituencies were missing from the ECP’s website—a claim initially dismissed by the commission but later proven accurate through independent scrutiny.

This belated response, alongside the quiet updating of Form 45 results for at least 41 constituencies, has fueled ongoing concerns about the legitimacy of the electoral process. The ECP’s actions have not only raised fresh doubts but have also extended the narrative of discontent that followed the February 8 election. Many, including political analysts and stakeholders, view the document updates as another blow to transparency.

The ECP’s handling of the election results was questionable from the start. On February 12, after a conspicuous four-day silence during which the entire nation eagerly awaited the final results, the ECP attributed delays to “security and logistics reasons,” asserting that accuracy took precedence over speed. However, this explanation was issued at a time when the reversal of outcomes in certain constituencies—where victors were suddenly declared losers—had already triggered widespread speculation about electoral manipulation.

In the aftermath, the commission also failed to adhere to Section 95 of the Elections Act of 2017, which mandates the uploading of key election documents—Forms 45, 46, and 47—within 14 days of the election. This crucial requirement was neglected until the NGO’s intervention forced the ECP to act, albeit belatedly. Furthermore, the commission ignored calls from the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) to audit the paper trail of results, another missed opportunity to address concerns about transparency.

Adding to the complications, of the nearly 400 petitions filed challenging the ECP’s election results, only around two dozen have been resolved by election tribunals. This sluggish pace of resolution is particularly evident in Islamabad and Punjab, where over half of the petitions were filed, yet tribunals remain largely inactive. This deliberate inaction, reportedly orchestrated by the ECP, underscores a systemic unwillingness to tackle electoral controversies head-on.

With the seven-month mark approaching and the commission still grappling with verifying its own documents, there is little hope that the numerous disputes surrounding the 2024 elections will be resolved anytime soon. The missed deadlines for announcing results and the ongoing delay in addressing election-related petitions suggest that the ECP is unwilling, or perhaps unable, to resolve the controversies that have plagued this election cycle.

Ultimately, the ECP’s actions, or lack thereof, have done a significant disservice to Pakistan’s democratic process. If, after seven months, the commission still struggles to get its house in order, perhaps its leadership should reassess their roles. The persistent refusal to address glaring issues within the electoral process will only erode public trust further, leaving Pakistan’s democracy more vulnerable than ever.