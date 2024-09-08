The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set for power show in the capital on Sunday (today) as it has completed all arrangements to hold a mammoth rally, with the party leaders late night visited the venue and showed satisfaction over the rally preparations.

A central stage was set up on containers at Sangjani. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omer Ayub and other party stalwarts reviewed the arrangements.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up after police claimed to have recovered explosive material near the rally venue.

Police said in a statement that hand grenades, rocket launchers, detonators and bombs were hidden in a sack.

Officials of the bomb disposal squad have reached the spot and taken explosives into custody.

After the recovery of explosives, the district administration has deployed a heavy contingent of police.

On the other hand, roads leading into Islamabad have been blocked by placing containers and barricades. With the closure of Khanna Bridge on Express Highway, motorists were facing great difficulties to reach their destination as long lines of vehicles could be seen on roads.

Containers have also been placed at T Chowk in Rawat, while the Faizabad interchange was completely sealed.

The metro bus service has also been suspended due to the PTI rally, according to the administration.

Meanwhile, the containers were delivered to the Attock Khurd police check post on the border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

GT Road was closed to traffic from both sides by placing containers at Sangjani, while the entrances to Islamabad were closed at Motorway No. 26 Chungi.