ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday has reserved a verdict on a plea pertaining to providing documents regarding foreign funding of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The commission will announce the decision on October 11.

During the proceedings, PML-N lawyer Jahangir Jadoon argued that the petitioner has failed to provide any proof regarding foreign funding.

Nisar Durrani said that he has also allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to have a look at the record.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib lawyer requested the authorities to provide him time of two days so that he has go through the record of both parties.

On the other hand, while talking to media after the hearing Farrukh Habib said that holding fair and transparent elections in the country is ECP’s responsibility.

The minister asked why the concerned authorities are not taking action against the statements of political opponents. ECP should equally treat all the political parties, he advised.

Farrukh Habib further said that there is a need to ensure transparency in the funds of all the parties.