The economic strategies of Pakistan differ from those of many other nations in several ways, influenced by factors such as political stability, resources, geographic positioning, and historical context. Pakistan’s economic strategy has largely been centered around a mixed economy, with an emphasis on public sector investments, agriculture, and reliance on foreign aid. However, the country has faced issues like a lack of diversification, dependence on remittances, and political instability, which hinder consistent long-term growth. It is clear that there is a growing global consensus around the idea of fostering economic growth as the ultimate goal, and many countries have pivoted to strategies that focus on spurring growth and investment—through lower interest rates, tax cuts, incentives for businesses, and a focus on long-term prosperity over short-term revenue maximization. In contrast, Pakistan’s approach seems to emphasize austerity and maintaining fiscal discipline, which, as you noted, has often come at the cost of stimulating economic growth. This cautious and conservative stance can sometimes seem counterproductive, especially when neighboring countries like India are taking a more aggressive and bold approach by emphasizing the importance of growth, tax simplification, and lower tax rates. The shift toward a growth-first strategy in India shows a commitment to fostering a dynamic economy by increasing the disposable income of citizens, boosting savings, and encouraging investment, all of which are seen as key to broadening the tax base and creating long standing prosperity. The emphasis on behavioral economics in India is also a noteworthy point. The idea is to create an environment where tax evasion is less attractive and where there is greater trust between citizens and the state. This is a major challenge for Pakistan as well, where the tax regime often discourages compliance due to complex regulations and a lack of public trust. India’s experiment with corporate tax rate cuts in 2019 is a compelling example of how lower rates, when paired with effective tax collection mechanisms and a healthy growth environment, can actually lead to higher revenues rather than a short-term reduction in tax intake. The recognition of the role that bureaucracy plays in shaping the economic framework is also crucial. India’s struggles with reforming its tax system reflect the entrenched interests of the bureaucracy and political groups that resist meaningful change. Unfortunately, the same issue is present in Pakistan, where outdated systems and entrenched political interests often slow down or even block necessary reforms. Pakistan could stand to benefit from adopting some of the lessons being learned by its neighbors, especially India, in terms of tax simplification, stimulating consumption, and prioritizing long-term growth over short-term revenue targets. There is also a need for a shift in mindset—moving away from an obsession with fiscal targets and towards a more dynamic, growth-oriented economic vision that takes into account the broader social and economic benefits of fostering a thriving economy. At the heart of this issue is a broader question of political will and institutional reform. Developed countries, like the US and Germany, focus heavily on technology, innovation, and high-value industries, while emerging economies like China and India have adopted strategies based on rapid industrialization and export-led growth. Pakistan still grapples with fundamental challenges in these areas, which makes it harder for the country to match the growth rates and economic influence seen in other regions. Pakistan will need a significant rethinking of its economic strategy, involving deep reforms to its tax structure, a greater focus on stimulating growth, and perhaps most importantly, a shift in how policymakers view the relationship between the government, the economy, and the citizens. It is a challenge that can be overcome with the right mix of policy reforms, strategic investment, and cultural shifts.